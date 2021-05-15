HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €83.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.36 ($91.01).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €74.96 ($88.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.