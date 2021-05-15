Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

