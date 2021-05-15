Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

HOLI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 148,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

