Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.14.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$36.26 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$16.14 and a one year high of C$36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

