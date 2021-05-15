Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.18

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Shares of Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.18 and traded as high as C$18.14. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$18.11, with a volume of 427 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.18.

