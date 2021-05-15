Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

