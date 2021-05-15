Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

HWDJF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

