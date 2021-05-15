Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

HWM stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

