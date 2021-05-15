Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $445.48

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 445.48 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 337 ($4.40). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.63), with a volume of 61,128 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 444.98.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

