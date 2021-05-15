hybrix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,649.00 (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, hybrix has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $1,649.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for $5.79 or 0.00012107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.15 or 0.00518744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00233088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005048 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.81 or 0.01143095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.01228222 BTC.

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,314,733 coins. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

