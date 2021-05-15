Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Hycroft Mining to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $3.50 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 466,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,304 over the last 90 days.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

