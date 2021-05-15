Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$30.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:H traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,968. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$24.64 and a 1 year high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.19.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

