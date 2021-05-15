Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$30.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:H traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,968. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$24.64 and a 1 year high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.19.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Hold Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit