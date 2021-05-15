Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €550.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HYQ opened at €443.60 ($521.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is €461.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €493.55. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €329.50 ($387.65) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

