Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,642 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

