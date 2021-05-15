Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.