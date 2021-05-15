Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in HP by 1,729.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HPQ stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

