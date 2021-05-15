Ieq Capital LLC Takes $377,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.