IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.58. 2,326,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.