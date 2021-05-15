IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 240 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRobot were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iRobot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iRobot by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

IRBT opened at $96.36 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.