IFP Advisors Inc Buys 537 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

