IFP Advisors Inc Has $261,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

