IFP Advisors Inc Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $216.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $146.26 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

