ImageCoin Hits One Day Volume of $100,588.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $792,823.00 and approximately $100,588.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 91.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,147,901 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

