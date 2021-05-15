ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.19

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $15.85. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 3,408 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $11,439,000.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

