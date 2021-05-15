Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.55 Million

Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $42.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the highest is $42.60 million. Impinj posted sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $176.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,190. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Impinj by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. 120,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,712. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

