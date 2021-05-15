IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given a $3.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.