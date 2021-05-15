IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 68,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,371. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Earnings History for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

