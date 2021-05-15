INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

INDT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 million, a P/E ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

