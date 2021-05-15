INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INDT. BTIG Research started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 million, a P/E ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.68.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $13,670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,595,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.