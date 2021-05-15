Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.7% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

