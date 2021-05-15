Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Daniel Lafrance Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Shares of INE opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.94. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -313.04%.

INE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.