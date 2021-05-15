Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

