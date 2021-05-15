Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

INE opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

