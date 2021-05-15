Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Raised to $75.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -734.14 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

