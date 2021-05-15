Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,386. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 368,977 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

