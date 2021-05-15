Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. Inseego has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Inseego by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

