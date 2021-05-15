Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $707,400.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 451,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

