Insider Buying: Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Insider Purchases £10,104.32 in Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma bought 63,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.32 ($13,201.36).
Shares of KMK opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday. Kromek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.99. The stock has a market cap of £64.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.
Kromek Group Company Profile
