Insider Buying: Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Insider Purchases £10,104.32 in Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma bought 63,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.32 ($13,201.36).

Shares of KMK opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday. Kromek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.99. The stock has a market cap of £64.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.