Insider Buying: QMines Limited (ASX:QML) Insider Purchases A$50,135.00 in Stock

QMines Limited (ASX:QML) insider Andrew Sparke acquired 185,000 shares of QMines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$50,135.00 ($35,810.71).

QMines Company Profile

QMines Limited engages in the development and exploration of copper and gold projects in Australia. The company holds interest in four copper and gold projects in Queensland, which include Mount Chalmers copper and gold mine that is located east of Rockhampton. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Silverwood, the Warroo, and the Herries Range projects located in Queensland.

