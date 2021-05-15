Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 4,532 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.

NYSE ANET opened at $326.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

