Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00.

Janet Raye Cowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00.

Shares of ECOM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 988,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

