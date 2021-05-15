Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Comments


