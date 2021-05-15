Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $895,750.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.80 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FormFactor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in FormFactor by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FormFactor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in FormFactor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

