Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Sells $1,731,200.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

