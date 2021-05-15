Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $1,384,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,368,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

