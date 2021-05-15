Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells 8,982 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James E. Cline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44.

NYSE:TREX opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

