Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.78.

TSE:IFC opened at C$160.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$123.78 and a 1-year high of C$167.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

