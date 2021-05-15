Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $875.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 68.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

