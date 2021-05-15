Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.49. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

In other news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

