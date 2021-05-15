Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 9,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITPOF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.42.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

